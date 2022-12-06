A shift in the weather pattern brings a wintry mix

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday saw more snow moving into the state.

Snowfall started in Southcentral Alaska, beginning as a mix of rain and snow — even sleet at times. Anchorage could see 6-8 inches through Wednesday, with 8-10 inches in Palmer and 15 inches around Portage and Valdez.

Southcentral will see a couple rounds of snow and rain through mid-week.

Winds in the upper levels are steering the surface weather systems, and this results in warm air being funneled north. And the warm air contains moisture, thus the mix of winter precipitation types. Freezing rain hit Bethel, Nome and north to Utqiagvik.

All the warm air also pushed Utqiagvik to record-temperature-territory today. The northern city hit a high of 40 today. In fact, there has never been a 40-degree temperature in that community ever during the winter. This occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Southeast Alaska will likely see a mix of rain and snow, with daytime temperatures rising to above freezing.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.