Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says
Multi-Day snow event to bring several inches of snow to Southcentral
Snowfall expected to bring several inches to Southcentral this week
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Anthony Tinker appears in court in Anchorage on Dec. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff indicted on charges in homicide
Letter sent to Neff informing him he has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Hugh Neff, Iditarod officials offer some explanation for veteran’s rejected 2023 race application

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
LIVE: Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn discusses his mindset about the Capitol riot.
Officer Harry Dunn talks about honor, accountability for Capitol riot
Oreyana Clinton has been reported missing.
Amber alert issued for 5-year-old New Mexico girl