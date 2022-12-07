Couple charged after body found in basement freezer, police say

Court documents say the victim was reported missing by family after he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts couple are accused of restraining and holding a man against his will after he was found dead in a freezer in their home.

Samantha Perry, 38, and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Michael Burke, were arraigned Monday in court on kidnapping charges, days after police say a 37-year-old man was found dead at the couple’s home in Lowell, Massachusetts. They both pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Perry and Burke told investigators that on Nov. 23, they attacked the victim, with whom they lived, before binding him to a chair and duct-taping his mouth.

Court documents say the couple “forced [the victim] into a wooden chair and then bound him, binding his arms, body and mouth with wire, a green rope, an orange tie down strap and gray duct tape.”

Police found the victim, who is not identified in the court paperwork, dead Friday inside a chest freezer in the couple’s basement while following up on a well-being check.

Perry and Burke are not facing murder charges at this point. The police report reveals that Perry claims another person “attacked the bound [victim], wrapped the green rope around [the victim’s] neck and strangled him until he was apparently deceased.”

The couple then allegedly moved the victim’s body to the freezer, where he was found by police. They say they were forced to partake in the criminal activity by the third person, who was pointing a handgun at them, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate the victim was addicted to opioids. He was reported missing by family after he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner.

Both Perry and Burke are being held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Dec. 14.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Generic snow
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District is hoping to have enough drivers by October to end the current...
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow

Latest News

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike