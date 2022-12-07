Heavy snow likely through early Wednesday in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm has moved into Southcentral and will likely continue to produce snow over Anchorage into Wednesday. Portions of the Interior and Southeast will also see heavy snow through mid-week.

SNOW UPDATE: 5" officially and climbing in Anchorage! A heavy band of snow will remain over Anchorage through the night, with snow extending north into in the Mat-Su and south across the Kenai. Be prepared for heavy snow through the morning commute Wednesday, with snow showers through the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for up to 11" of snow, not including what we saw Monday-Tuesday morning. Posted by Melissa Frey on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The National Weather Service in Anchorage measured five inches of snow as of 5:45 Tuesday evening. Up to 11 inches of snow is likely for the city through Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest snow falling overnight.

Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, and the western Kenai Peninsula are under Winter Weather advisories through Wednesday afternoon for the heavy snowfall.

Ski slopes will be adding inches, if not feet of snow to the snow depths on the mountains with this storm. With the heavy amounts of snow, have a plow or shovel plan in place if you need to be out and about.

This storm will move east Wednesday afternoon, with much drier and colder air settling in across Southcentral for the end of the week. Temperatures will fall from the 20s Wednesday to the single digits this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.