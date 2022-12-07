Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just a week after the 2023 city budget was passed by the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson announced his vetoes, and within 24 hours, put forth a new resolution to increase the capacity of the Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360 individuals.

It was meant to be voted on at Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, but no present Assembly members accepted that as a laid-on-the-table item, effectively killing that resolution for now.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the Bronson administration regarding the Assembly’s decision, which responded by criticizing the action by the Assembly.

“Tonight, the Assembly chose to keep nearly 160 people sleeping on the cold, concrete floor of the Sullivan Arena,” the statement read. “This decision is immoral and wrong. They had the opportunity to provide these individuals a semblance of human dignity by giving them a cot and warm place to sleep during the cold winter month, and they chose otherwise.

“Is this the Anchorage we want?”

The mayor’s resolution can be reintroduced at a later meeting but without Assembly approval, there will be no capacity increase at the Sullivan Arena for now.

