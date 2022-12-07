Multiple mail thefts in Eagle River, Palmer likely connected

Multiple mail thefts in Eagle River, Palmer likely connected
By Carly Schreck
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the early morning hours of Dec. 4, Alaska State Troopers received multiple reports of mail thefts in the Butte. Similar reports out of Eagle River and Chugiak — being investigated by the Anchorage Police Department — appear to be connected, according to Trooper Michael Kay.

“There is video out there of Eagle River connecting the suspect vehicle in my case in APD’s jurisdiction, dumping a bunch of mail in the dumpster,” Kay stated. “Both departments have been in contact with one another and we’re investigating these together.”

Some reports indicated that mail had been stolen, while others reported a suspicious vehicle next to mailboxes located at the ends of driveways. According to Kay, the suspect has not yet been caught, but authorities do know the make, model, and color of the vehicle as well as the suspect’s appearance.

According to a dispatch text from AST, good Samaritans in the Butte area have been collecting scattered mail left behind by the thefts. Troopers ask that individuals who find mail addressed to someone else return it to the nearest post office.

With the holiday shipping season in full swing, there are a few steps residents can take to avoid being the victim of mail theft, such as checking mailboxes daily, signing up for a P.O box from the post office, and having important packages delivered to a friend or trusted neighbor who is likely to be available to receive a parcel in-person.

If a theft does occur, Alaska State Troopers strongly encourage submitting a crime report online.

“If the crime is not an emergency and there’s currently no suspects or leads, the preferred method for us to receive those reports would be via online,” Kay said.

Submitting a report online allows a complainant to get their report printed immediately, as opposed to waiting for a trooper to type it up and submit it.

The United States Postal Service is a federal agency, therefore, mail theft is charged as a federal offense and carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

