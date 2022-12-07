Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket

A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.(sagasan via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A truck driver in North Carolina won a lifetime prize after playing the lottery last month.

According to the NC Education Lottery, truck driver Alton Bailey will collect a payment of $25,000 a year for life after winning the prize through the Lucky for Life game.

Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, said he arrived at lottery headquarters last week without knowing what prize awaited him.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

Bailey said he couldn’t believe it when he found out he won $25,000 a year for life.

“The first thing I did was smile,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, he bought his lucky $2 ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

Lottery officials said Bailey had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the yearly payment option and took home $17,748 in his first payment after taxes.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

Officials said the Lucky for Life game is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online. Tickets are $2 and drawings are held nightly.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Generic snow
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District is hoping to have enough drivers by October to end the current...
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
Cherelle Griner speaks about her wife's release from Russian prison Thursday from the White...
Brittney Griner's wife expresses relief
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia Innovation...
On the money: Yellen’s next milestone is name on US currency
Promoted with two dramatically edited trailers that hinted at racism and a “war against...
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press