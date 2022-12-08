Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow

FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022
By Paul Choate
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff. A decision about after-school activities will be made by Noon tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, Anchorage recordest its snowiest December day since Dec. 20, 1999.

The snowfall resulted in the closure of Anchorage schools Wednesday, while the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District shifted to a remote learning day.

“Unless otherwise announced, schools will reopen on Friday, December 9th,” the school system said in the message.

