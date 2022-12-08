Man arrested after victim sees stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace, police say

Officers arrested William Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM AKST
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after a theft victim spotted his stolen bike rack for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to assist the man who said he had found his stolen bike rack.

The man told officers he filed a police report about the theft back in mid-November. He said he recently was browsing Facebook Marketplace when he happened to come across what he believed was his bike rack.

The man contacted the seller, who was identified as William Gortmaker, and arranged to meet at a McDonald’s parking lot to purchase the bike rack. Unbeknownst to Gortmaker, the victim called police to have officers meet them at the McDonald’s.

When Gortmaker arrived with the bike rack, officers questioned him. He told police the bike rack was given to him, and he was selling it for a friend.

The victim had matching keys to the bike rack, proving that it was the one he had been missing. The bike rack was returned to him at no cost.

Officers arrested Gortmaker for knowingly concealing stolen property after former conviction of a felony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

