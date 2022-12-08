Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners.

A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner.

The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in the Senate District E race to be eliminated in the Nov. 8 ranked vote contest. The other candidate in the race was Republican Sen. Roger Holland.

The results were announced late Wednesday night. Cacy had said that she had questions about the recording of votes and that transparency around the process was important to her.

On Thursday, the Division of Elections released the results of the recount in the state House District 15 race.

Thomas McKay was affirmed as the winner, tallying 3,485 votes and 50.06%, defeating Denny Wells, who received 3,476 votes.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.