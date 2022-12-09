Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads

The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close schools
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:43 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that classes have been canceled for a third straight day, following a major snowfall that blanketed parts of Anchorage in over a foot of snow.

In a message to parents, the district said a decision on all after-school activities will be made by 12 p.m. Friday.

Officials also said Lumen Christi High School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will be closed.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District has not announced a decision as of Friday morning, after closing schools and using remote learning the previous two days.

