Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that classes have been canceled for a third straight day, following a major snowfall that blanketed parts of Anchorage in over a foot of snow.

In a message to parents, the district said a decision on all after-school activities will be made by 12 p.m. Friday.

Officials also said Lumen Christi High School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will be closed.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District has not announced a decision as of Friday morning, after closing schools and using remote learning the previous two days.

