Clearing & cooling over mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm draped Anchorage in a thick blanket of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, and the city was still dealing with the aftermath on Thursday. Amounts of snow varied from 14 inches at the airport to 29 inches on the east side and hillside areas of the city. A plow-out for the city has been declared, which usually takes about three days.

Interior Alaska will see the winter storm warnings and advisories dropped by early Friday.

An older storm system is still spinning adjacent to the Panhandle tonight. Gusty winds and rain will persist into Friday.

A new player is entering the picture from the west. An expansive and powerful low will hit the western Aleutian chain Friday and continues its trek west and north. This storm will generate snow, strong winds, high surf and elevated water levels.

It is this same system that will send clouds to southcentral late Saturday, with snow likely on Sunday.

Hot spot today was Metlakatla with 43 degrees and Ambler was the cold spot with a temperature of 8 below zero.

