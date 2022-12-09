Clearing, cooling over mainland Alaska

Storms spin over the Aleutians and SE region into Friday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm draped Anchorage in a thick blanket of snow Tuesday and Wednesday, and the city was still dealing with the aftermath on Thursday. Amounts of snow varied from 14 inches at the airport to 29 inches on the east side and hillside areas of the city. A plow-out for the city has been declared, which usually takes about three days.

Interior Alaska will see the winter storm warnings and advisories dropped by early Friday.

An older storm system is still spinning adjacent to the Panhandle tonight. Gusty winds and rain will persist into Friday.

A new player is entering the picture from the west. An expansive and powerful low will hit the western Aleutian chain Friday and continues its trek west and north. This storm will generate snow, strong winds, high surf and elevated water levels.

It is this same system that will send clouds to southcentral late Saturday, with snow likely on Sunday.

Hot spot today was Metlakatla with 43 degrees and Ambler was the cold spot with a temperature of 8 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Anchorage gets a historic amount of snow
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef

Latest News

Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
Sunny skies and cold as the week draws to a close
Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
JP-Moon-Mountain-Jim Brisson 12-8-22
Clearing & cooling over mainland Alaska
Colder weekend, with more snow likely next week
Colder weekend, with more snow likely next week