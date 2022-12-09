School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffers bites, principal says

A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.(MikeEdmondson via Canva)
By WBAY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Officials say spiders have forced a middle school to close in Wisconsin after a teacher and a student were bitten.

WBAY reports Wilson Middle School has been closed after dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus this week, according to the school’s principal.

On Thursday, a student’s arm reportedly became itchy and swollen after she brushed a spider off her arm while she was in class.

School officials said a teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching and pain.

According to a letter sent to parents from Wilson Middle School Principal Cory Erlandson, a school nurse treated the student for the bite.

The principal’s letter cited the Pennsylvania State University Department of Entomology, saying that yellow sac spider bites are not lethal, but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction.

On Friday, Valley Pest Control was working to eradicate the spiders. A note was posted at the school regarding pesticides being used at the campus amid the closure.

Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.
Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.(WBAY)

Erlandson said classes were expected to resume on Dec. 12 but also urged parents to continue to monitor their children for any spider bite symptoms.

The school’s principal cited the Mayo Clinic recommending those to seek medical care if they have severe pain, a growing wound at the bite site, or problems breathing or swallowing.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Anchorage gets a historic amount of snow
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef

Latest News

Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
A local nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas
A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas