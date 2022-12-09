Some businesses wait for plows in downtown Anchorage

Some businesses wait for plows in downtown Anchorage
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s winter storm is taking its toll on lots of people and local businesses. In downtown Anchorage, many stores closed early Wednesday because both staff and customers couldn’t navigate the unplowed roads.

340“We had to close early. We didn’t even know if any of us were going to be able to make it in, to be honest,” said Hannah Lewis, a manager at The Kobuk on Fifth Avenue in downtown Anchorage. Lewis said she got stuck herself and later helped numerous others in the same boat.

The situation is frustrating, said another Kobuk Manager, Tasha Bardwell. Bardwell said the city should be prioritizing plowing downtown streets.

“It’s crazy to me. This is downtown Alaska. … It shouldn’t be three days later that we can start opening businesses,” she said.

On Thursday sidewalks downtown were clear of snow and some of the roads had been plowed, including Fifth Avenue. But most side streets were not. Barbara Campbell, who works at the Quilted Raven on D Street, said she had to warn a customer who was considering driving downtown.

“She said, ‘The roads are plowed aren’t they?’ And I said, ‘Well no, not really a place to park yet either,’” Campbell said.

The city plans to continue plowing downtown Thursday night with a goal of finishing by Friday evening.

