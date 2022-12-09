Sunny skies and cold as the week draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold and dry conditions have returned to Southcentral Alaska, with limited warmth for the region. Many areas will remain in the single digits and teens for both Friday and Saturday, with the warmest stretch remaining near the coastline. It’s here where highs will continue to warm into the 20s each day. While we are ending the week on a sunny and cold note, it will be very short-lived.

The system responsible for the record snowfall continues to impact Southeast Alaska. The Panhandle will hold onto a chance for seeing some rain and snow through the afternoon hours, before the low pulls to the south. As this occurs, drier and clearer conditions will return to the Panhandle, but much like Southcentral, it will be short-lived.

Our next storm that bears watching will move into the Bering Sea through the weekend. Multiple areas of Western and Southwest Alaska are already under winter weather alerts from winter weather advisories through Bristol Bay, to blizzard warnings as far north as the Seward Peninsula. This storm will pack a punch for the coastal communities, with high winds, rough surf, and several inches of snow.

While the low is set to move north through the Bering Sea and then eventually into the Chukchi Sea, we’ll still see impacts here in Southcentral. Snow is set to arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday, along with a push of warmer air. While it’s still too early to iron out the details, it’s looking very likely that we could see several inches of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Sunday into Monday.

Go ahead and prepare for this winter storm, as it will impact the morning commute Monday. On a warmer note, temperatures through much of next week will remain in the 20s.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

