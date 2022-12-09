UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:26 AM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction to thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person Thursday.

Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver.

In November, Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville, Kentucky, and was greeted with free snacks as he made the delivery.

Young’s reaction was captured on the family’s Nest doorbell camera and shared on TikTok.

Toni Barnett said she and her husband, Jason Barnett, have been setting out snacks during the holidays for delivery drivers for around three years.

They started doing it during the pandemic to thank drivers who were working while most of the world was stuck at home.

The tradition has since continued.

“I love the reactions that I get from the snack cart, that is by far the best one,” Toni Barnett said. “(Young) is just full of excitement and energy.”

“Yeah, he’s a character,” her husband added. “He’s so animated. Whenever she showed it to me, I was just like, this guy is hilarious.”

On Thursday, Young revisited the Barnetts to thank them for their gifts and to help restock their snack supply.

Young said he never thought his response would go viral.

“I don’t have a TikTok, so my buddy hit me up and said, ‘Dude, you’re on TikTok,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Young said.

Toni Barnett said she’s watched the video many times since it was first published Nov. 29.

“(Delivery drivers) work really hard, I think they deserve to have a small appreciation for what they do for us,” Toni Barnett said.

Young finished the trip taking pictures with the Barnetts, leaving with a promise to be back soon.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Young said. “If you want to spend days in trucks and meet awesome people all day long, I definitely recommend it.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Anchorage gets a historic amount of snow
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef

Latest News

Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
A local nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas
A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas