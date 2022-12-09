Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.
Walmart's CEO says stores could close or prices could increase because of store theft.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The CEO of Walmart said an increase in theft at the supermarket stores could lead to store locations closing and higher prices for items, according to a new report.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC the issue of theft in Walmart stores is higher than what it “has historically been.”

McMillion said the company has safety measures put in place at each location. He also said cooperating with local law enforcement is part of that equation.

McMillion said local jurisdictions may be required to step up in handling cases of shoplifting to prevent Walmart store closings and higher prices in the future.

“If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher and/or stores will close,” he told CNBC.

According to a 2015 Reuters report, Walmart loses $3 billion per year in U.S. revenue to theft by customers and employees.

Last month, CNBC reported that Target, another nationwide superstore, is also seeing an increase in shoplifting.

The CFO of Target, Michael Fiddelke, said theft has cost the company more than $400 million dollars in the current fiscal year, and that most shoplifting is organized retail theft.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
Anchorage gets a historic amount of snow
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
Family and friends of John D’Elia still have questions regarding the Anchorage police...
Case closed in death of Marx Bros Cafe head chef

Latest News

Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
A local nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas
A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas