Weekend events around Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those looking for something to do this weekend, no need to fret. Here are some of the events happening around Anchorage.

The trio of blue characters returns to Anchorage for their North American tour. The Blue Man Group is known for its drumming-intensive events that are also regarded for their near-constant humor as well as their interactive sets. Their showings are already underway and they will be performing every day with their last showing on Sunday.

The AIFF of 2022 is also underway, but there is still plenty to see. Independent feature-length and short films will continue to be shown at the Anchorage Museum, E Street Theatre, and Bear tooth Theaterpub from Thursday to Saturday.

Perseverance Theatre is partnering with the University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance to host a performance of Little Women, the play by Kate Hamill adapted from the novel written by Louisa May Alcott. Performances will be happening for the rest of the week until Sunday, and if you miss it this week you have another chance to catch it from Dec. 14-18.

If you would rather get in touch with your holiday spirit this weekend, the choir group Alaska Chamber Singers will be performing the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah as well as traditional Christmas carols and contemporary works live at St. Patrick’s Parish and St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Williwaw Social is hosting the Californian rapper P-LO, whose music career started in the mid-2000s. P-LO is known for their debut album “More Than Anything” as well as for collaborating with Wiz Kalifa and G-Eazy, and producing for Flo Rida. Admissions are for people at least 21 years old.

