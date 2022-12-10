Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in apartment of Maryland murder suspect

Police said a woman’s decomposing body was found in the apartment where Torrey Moore was living. (WJLA, MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:51 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (Gray News) - Police made a gruesome discovery while trying to track down a suspect wanted for a fatal gas station shooting.

Montgomery County police said a woman’s body in an “advanced stage of decomposition” was found in the Silver Spring apartment where 31-year-old Torrey Moore was living.

Moore, who was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a convenience store employee during an unrelated altercation on Dec. 8, told detectives that the victim found in the apartment was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, according to Montgomery County police.

“We’re at the very early stages of this investigation and trying to understand her family history, much about her, what’s been occurring between these two individuals over the past, during the course of their relationship, what would have occurred that would have warranted someone to again, someone’s dead body to be in an apartment for a very lengthy period of time and not contact authorities,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “That raises a lot of concerns for us.”

The pregnant woman’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and the identification process.

Moore was arrested at the apartment and initially charged with first-degree murder in connection to the convenience store shooting.

Torrey Moore
Torrey Moore(Montgomery County Department of Police)

Additional charges are possible once the woman is identified and her cause of death is determined, police said.

