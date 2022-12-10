Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories

The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
By Jacqueline Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:27 AM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is seeing a surge in flu activity after Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths this season happened in just the past week.

Flu activity remains high across the country at this time.

The CDC reported at least 13 million people have been sick so far due to flu, with 120,000 people hospitalized.

There have been about 7,300 reported deaths. Twenty-one of those reported deaths have been in children, according to the CDC.

All but seven states are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory virus activity.

In New York City, health officials have issued an advisory saying that everyone should wear masks when indoors in public, even if you’ve gotten your flu shot or had flu before.

The advisory also lists other prevention measures like washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and of course, getting up to date on your vaccinations back to you.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close schools
Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Snow removal crews prepare for another storm to bring inches of snow to the Southcentral region
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall for Southcentral Alaska
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska - clipped version