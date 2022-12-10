Nonprofit lets Alaskans ‘adopt’ Ukrainian families in need for Christmas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Ukrainians have fled their country since the war began and, according to Mike Robbins, more than 500 of them have settled in Alaska. Robbins is the founder of New Chance Inc. Ukraine Relief Program, an Alaskan nonprofit that raises funds to help refugees fly to Alaska and settle here.

“As you can imagine, when these folks came over from Ukraine, they are only allowed to bring a suitcase,” Robbins said. “So when they arrive they don’t have a lot, they just have basically the clothes that they’ve been able to pack.”

Without more means, Christmas could be a tough holiday, Robbins said, which is why the nonprofit has started a program called Adopt a Ukrainian Family for Christmas.

“We have 90 families that have signed up to be adopted. So we are asking for Alaskans — people in Anchorage or the Valley — to adopt a family,” Robbins said.

People can go online to the Ukraine Relief website to register to adopt a family. Robbins said someone will call within 24 hours to see what type of family they are interested in adopting, “and then we’ll match you up and off you go.”

Robbins said people can bring wrapped gifts to the Ukraine Relief office to be delivered, but they are encouraging people to deliver the presents themselves.

Robbins said it would be great for Alaskans to meet and even get to know the families they are helping out.

“The hardest thing about going anyplace new is making friends,” Robbins said. “So what we really hope, in addition to providing some really neat Christmas, is our Ukrainians will make some friends with Alaskans and get to know people.”

