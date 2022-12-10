Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.(Live 5 News)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Louisiana Friday night, according to police.

In a press release obtained by WVUE, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close schools
Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Snow removal crews prepare for another storm to bring inches of snow to the Southcentral region
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall for Southcentral Alaska
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska - clipped version