Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close schools
Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Snow removal crews prepare for another storm to bring inches of snow to the Southcentral region
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall for Southcentral Alaska
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska - clipped version