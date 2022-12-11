LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall for Southcentral Alaska

Snow removal crews prepare for another storm to bring inches of snow to the Southcentral region
Snow removal crews prepare for another storm to bring inches of snow to the Southcentral region
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is preparing for another moisture-packed winter storm, which comes a few days behind record snowfall for Anchorage that fell earlier this past week. City roads crews are still working around the clock to completely clear secondary roads and neighborhood streets ahead of this next storm.

3:01 p.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage upgraded the Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound to a Winter Storm Warning. A Winter Storm Watch continues for Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and the Copper River Basin. Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest update on the storm expected to arrive on Sunday.

LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska
How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
THC infused edibles are being sold in retail shops, which means marijuana taxes aren’t...
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
The Anchorage School District said bad roads prompted the decision to close schools
Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads
Carla Sigler moved to Texas and was elected treasurer of Bosque County
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas

Latest News

Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday.
Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday
Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
Sunny skies and cold as the week draws to a close
Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
Sunny and cold, as the week draws to a close
JP-Moon-Mountain-Jim Brisson 12-8-22
Clearing, cooling over mainland Alaska