LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall for Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is preparing for another moisture-packed winter storm, which comes a few days behind record snowfall for Anchorage that fell earlier this past week. City roads crews are still working around the clock to completely clear secondary roads and neighborhood streets ahead of this next storm.

3:01 p.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage upgraded the Kenai Peninsula and western Prince William Sound to a Winter Storm Warning. A Winter Storm Watch continues for Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and the Copper River Basin. Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest update on the storm expected to arrive on Sunday.

LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.