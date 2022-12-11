Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:33 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall & difficult travel conditions for Southcentral Alaska
New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
FILE - Dead spruce trees
Alaska Department of Fish and Game to clear spruce trees killed by beetles
Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday.
Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday

Latest News

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home
FILE - Charlotte Bobcats coach Paul Silas argues a call during the first half of an NBA...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
Teen triplets to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school
A Massachusetts mother's triplet sons decided to join the U.S. Marine Corps.
Teen triplets set to serve in U.S. Marine Corps after high school