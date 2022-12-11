Winter storm warnings for nearly all of Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised next winter storm is on track to bring a widespread heavy snowfall to Southcentral Alaska Sunday through Monday. Road and travel conditions will quickly deteriorate shortly after the snow begins falling, becoming extremely difficult through the night, throughout the day on Monday, and possibly into Tuesday. If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution, allowing for plenty of time to brake/stop when necessary as well as to safely reach your intended destination.

For complete updates on the forecast and related issues with the storm, please see our live blog.

STAY SAFE!!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.