907 Sports: Two of the biggest sports stories of the week and instead of top plays we have a top interview

After a busy week in local sports we recap some of the top stories and top moments.
By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hear from Hugh Neff and Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach on why Neff’s Iditarod application was denied for the 51st running of the “Last Great Race.”

Later, we feature the new faces and moments that will be filling up the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, and since school has been canceled, we’re subbing Top Plays with a Top Interview of the Week with Austin Sjong.

