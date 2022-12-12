Anchorage School District’s budget deficit is 48M dollars

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a time of big decisions for the Anchorage School Board as they are faced with making decisions that will impact the lives students, parents and teachers across Anchorage. After looking over the Anchorage School Districts projections for revenue and expenditures for fiscal year 2024, the projected budget deficit has gone from around a $68 million to an estimated $48.2 million.

“So, when we look at the operational dollars in the cost savings, it dropped the budget deficit from about $67-68 million to closer to $60 million. When you add the three-million additional in revenue because we had more students and when you add nine-million in federal relief dollars that we were unable to spend, it drops our starting deficit for building the budget to 48 million dollars,” said ASD’s Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson.

The changes to the initial projected deficit include increased overall FY23 revenue, reduced overall FY23 expenses, and increased ESSER funds (or federal relief dollars) available for FY24.

After determining the new ASD budget deficit to be closer to 48 million dollars than the previously expected 68 million, the Anchorage School Board has been working with those numbers to decide what to keep and what to cut in the school district.

On Saturday, a workshop was held for the Anchorage School Board members to look at all of the possible options in regards to budget cuts. According to ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt, the meeting was intended to be a launching point that will create dialog among the team and allow all board members to ask questions.

“Today is our opportunity to look at all the options on the table. In front of you is a chart you can use to explore a variety of options. We’ve attempted to distinguish between those actions that are short term in nature and those that would result in a long-term impact on the district’s expenditures,” said Bryantt.

The board is taking into consideration different options like reducing the fund balance, moving sixth grade to middle school, and still looking into possibly closing schools, among other things. The financial team says they made a lot of progress in regards to agreement when laying all of the options on the table.

“This is probably the most board guidance we’ve gotten at this level in probably, since I’ve been here in seven years, and I think there’s a consensus around the big things building,” said Mark Stock, the Deputy Superintendent.

School Board President Margo Bellamy ended the work session by saying although they did not get a lot of long-term work done, she is cautiously hopeful that they will get near what they need to balance the budget.

“What we’ve had the opportunity to discuss is all extremely important conversation to determine that path forward to give the board, administration, and the community time to plan not just for this budget but for future budgets,” said an official at the work session.

The possibility of six schools closing is still on the table, which is a big part of making these decisions as board members take into account the amount of money they need to get that deficit down to zero, with many board members agreeing on some of their early priorities, while still hoping that the legislature will increase funding for education eventually.

Saturday’s work session did not bring any finalized decisions on any budget recommendations announced over the past several months.

The next school board meeting will be on Monday Dec. 19, 2022.

