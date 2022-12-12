Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A soldier was fatally shot Monday at an Army tank brigade’s building complex at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, where authorities arrested a suspected gunman, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Army post’s headquarters complex for its 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said. One soldier was shot and died despite being treated by emergency responders at the scene, he said.

Larson said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the slain soldier’s family.

A suspect was taken into custody by police at the scene, Larson said, but he declined to name that person or to say if the suspect was a soldier or civilian.

Larson said no other information about the shooting was being released, citing the ongoing criminal investigation by Army authorities.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
FILE - Dead spruce trees
Alaska Department of Fish and Game to clear spruce trees killed by beetles

Latest News

Families say it can be a juggling act to get through four snow days in a row
Some families feel the strain from four snow days in a row
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Shoveling and plowing the driveway feels like a chore, but it’s a necessary part of staying...
Back-to-back snowstorms blanket the Anchorage Bowl - clipped version
In both 2015 and 2022 Fiscal years, the state saw no fisherman deaths
Alaska sees another fiscal year of no fisherman deaths
Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall