Explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong explosion rocked a Wasilla neighborhood late Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

Fire crews, emergency medical services and law enforcement are responding to reports of a structure explosion on Top of the World Circle, located off Fairview Loop just south of South Knik-Goose Bay Road.

According to Director of Emergency Services for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Ken Barkley, the explosion happened inside a shop-like structure located next to a residence — and that building is no longer standing.

“The building is destroyed,” Barkley said.

Authorities are still trying to reach the owners of the property on which the building was located to find out what the shop was used for.

Social media users reported hearing a loud noise and feeling buildings shake shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. A camera in the home of Wasilla resident Sierra Hamilton captured the moment her house shook.

An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton)

First responders request that the area is kept clear while they respond to any possible victims and while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

