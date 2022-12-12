Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son

Prosecutors said the 8-year-old boy died of hypothermia after his father abused him. (NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND, SUFFOLK COUNTY POLICE, JUSTYNA ZUBKO-VALVA, CNN)
By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (News 12) - A former New York City police officer will be spending 25 years to life behind bars for the death of his 8-year-old son in January 2020.

Michael Valva, 43, broke down during his sentencing Thursday at the courthouse. He sobbed, saying he is heartbroken and grief-stricken by the death of his son, 8-year-old Thomas Valva.

“I am truly sorry,” he said. “Never in my worst nightmare would I have imagined being responsible for Thomas’ death.”

In November, Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in Thomas’ death. Prosecutors said the 8-year-old and his 10-year-old brother, Anthony Valva, were assaulted and left out in the freezing cold, which ultimately killed Thomas.

Prosecutors said the boys slept in an unheated garage for months and were deprived of food, blankets and a pillow and access to the bathroom. Their father also physically and verbally abused them.

“Thomas lived as a prisoner, given a death sentence that was executed,” said lead prosecutor Kerry Ann Kelly.

On January 17, 2020, the morning of Thomas’ death, it was bitterly cold outside at 19 degrees. Valva hosed the 8-year-old down outside, yelled at him in an expletive-filled rant and slapped him several times, as the boy collapsed over and over.

It was determined Thomas died of hypothermia. His body temperature when taken at the hospital was 76.1 degrees.

Valva’s attorneys have said throughout the trial that their client was not a good father but did love his three sons, and they plan on appealing his conviction.

“He sentenced himself to a lifetime of regret and remorse and grief, and that basically summarizes this entire case,” said defense attorney John LoTurco.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge William Condon says he doesn’t think Valva intended to kill his son, but he says Thomas and Anthony lived their young lives under constant duress in a place where they should have felt safest.

“Everybody who took part in this trial lost sleep, didn’t eat, had nightmares. It was difficult for everyone,” Condon said.

Valva’s ex-fiancée, Angela Pollina, was also charged in connection with Thomas’ death. Her trial is set to begin in February.

