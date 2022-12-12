Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday

By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed on Monday, and students will be having a virtual learning day.

The MSBSD announced on their website and on their social media channels that schools will be closed on Monday.

“All schools will have remote learning day Monday, December 12th due to the winter storm that has brought poor visibility, snow drifts and is forecasted to bring widespread heavy snowfall throughout the evening and early morning creating hazardous road conditions,” the announcement read.

The district will provide an update on their website at 11 a.m. to inform whether or not afterschool activities will be held.

