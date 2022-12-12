Park outdoors: Subaru recalls Ascent SUVs due to fire risk

Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to...
Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:06 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is telling the owners of nearly 272,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of a fire.

The company is recalling the 2019 through 2022 Ascents after getting reports of two fires. There were no reports of injuries.

The company says a bolt that holds the ground terminal of a heater may not have been fastened properly during assembly.

That can cause the terminal and surrounding parts to melt, increasing the risk of fire.

Subaru says the Ascents should be parked away from structures and should not be left unattended with the engine running until repairs are made. If an owner notices or smells smoke around the dashboard or driver’s foot well, they should shut off the engine and call a dealer or roadside assistance.

Dealers will replace the bolt and a ground wire and connector holder if necessary.

Subaru says owners will be contacted within 60 days. They can check if their Ascent is affected by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
LIVE BLOG: School closures announced as heavy snow and strong winds make travel difficult across Southcentral Alaska
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
Students in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will take part in a remote learning...
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday

Latest News

FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
LIVE BLOG: School closures announced as heavy snow hits Southcentral Alaska
A passenger is seen boarding a Metrobus in downtown Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks