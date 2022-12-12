Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested early Sunday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WFIE)
By 14NEWS.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested early Sunday morning in Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office said Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy, swerving through all lanes of the road. The deputy said he believed Bowes was trying to ram into the back of his vehicle.

Other deputies then tried to pull Bowes over, but she wouldn’t stop the car, leading to a chase, authorities said. Eventually, when she did stop, officials said they found a 9-month-old child in the passenger seat, unrestrained in a car seat.

Officials said they also found meth, a needle and open alcohol containers in Bowes’ car.

Bowes was taken into custody and faces 14 charges, including evading police, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
New traffic control tower to be tallest structure in Anchorage
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
FILE - Dead spruce trees
Alaska Department of Fish and Game to clear spruce trees killed by beetles

Latest News

Families say it can be a juggling act to get through four snow days in a row
Some families feel the strain from four snow days in a row
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Shoveling and plowing the driveway feels like a chore, but it’s a necessary part of staying...
Back-to-back snowstorms blanket the Anchorage Bowl - clipped version
In both 2015 and 2022 Fiscal years, the state saw no fisherman deaths
Alaska sees another fiscal year of no fisherman deaths
Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall