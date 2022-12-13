Anchorage Bowl blanketed by back-to-back snowstorms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The aftermath of the second major snowfall in Southcentral Alaska in a week presents a perfect opportunity to keep safety tips in mind — for old and new Alaskans alike.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd shared some suggestions to keep your home and street safe:

1. Carbon monoxide poisoning is the deadliest emergency in the wake of a snowstorm. Boyd urges Alaska residents to shovel around their home structure and pipes. If a home loses power, occupants should keep generators away from air intakes.

2. Fires can still start and destroy homes even in cold, wet weather. “If you have a hydrant in front of your home and you’re willing to shovel it out, please do,” Boyd said.

3. “Prepare to be stranded”: Make sure your car has winter tools such as a snow scraper and shovel. It’s also advisable to bring a blanket and provisions.

4. When shoveling and plowing your driveway, it’s important to stay hydrated and take rests as needed. Shoveling or dumping snow in the roadway and creating a blockage can result in a citation and fine upwards of $300. In a virtual press conference held Monday, Mayor Dave Bronson warned that his administration will begin cracking down on people who disregard these laws.

5. To help keep your community safe in the event of an emergency, take the extra time to shovel out fire hydrants in your neighborhood. “If your have a hydrant in front of your home and you’re willing to shovel it out, please do.” Boyd stated. “If that’s not done when we get there and we’re trying to use that fire hydrant, firefighters are shoveling snow rather than fighting fire.”

