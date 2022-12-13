Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school tomorrow, and that it is a parents choice whether their child attends.

“We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said.

“There will be excused absences for those families who feel that they just can’t make it, or they don’t feel like their particular situation is safe to try to get to school” said Rob Holland Director of Operations for ASD.

Even though they’re planning to be open, Holland says mother nature will get the final word and close school after all.

“An unforeseen change, a negative change in the weather patterns could inform that kind of a decision in the early morning hours,” Holland said.

Holland also said cleanup could be easier, given that they do have a head start compared to last week when schools initially closed.

“That’s one thing that should make the lift quite a bit easier — it’s a little bit less snow and it’s a little bit lighter snow,” Holland said.

The municipality and the school district are working together to make sure roads and school parking lots are plowed, but they know there will be challenges for some parents.

“Advice to the community is that most of our bus routes may be a bit late because of the use of chains, and the extra precautions that could cause some delays. Schools will be anticipating these delays and they’ll be ready for that,” Holland said.

District officials say they appreciate everyone’s patience, and that they’re anxious to see students and staff back to school.

