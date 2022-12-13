Nearly 350 pairs of shoes given to elementary school students

More than 300 elementary school students in Nashville were gifted new shoes Friday.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:08 AM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – More than 300 elementary school students in Nashville were gifted new shoes Friday.

More than 225 Genesco Inc. employee volunteers set up a mock shoe store at Park Avenue Elementary as part of its Cold Feet, Warm Shoes community event.

Students were fitted with new shoes, socks and hats. The Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and mascot were also there for an extra surprise.

“Students were empowered with a choice of Adidas or Vans shoes coordinated through its Journeys Group,” a Genesco media release said. “The Company volunteers roll out the red carpet for each child so they have the same service and respect they would receive at any of Genesco’s 1,400 Journeys, Johnston & Murphy or Schuh retail locations.”

After a two-year pandemic pause, Genesco employees said they eagerly prepared for this year’s signature event.

“The kids just light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes, socks and hats, and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the event,” Genesco President and CEO Mimi Vaughn said.

In addition to the 350 students that received shoes Friday, an extra 100 pairs of shoes along with socks and hats were donated to the school’s resource closet.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
MF 12-12-22 Snow amounts
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
The Anchorage School District will be open for classes on Dec. 12 after an unprecedented four...
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday
Families say it can be a juggling act to get through four snow days in a row
Some families feel the strain from four snow days in a row

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
How to make a cloud in a jar
Make a Cloud in a Jar
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against Chris Grider
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against central Texas man
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis
Alishah Pointer's body was found in November 2021.
Officials: 3 suspects plead guilty in death of 22-year-old found in abandoned home