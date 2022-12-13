New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak recently released a new activity book for kids that touches on traditions, both old and new.

Creation of the the 60-page workbook was a team effort funded by Alaska State Council on the Arts and the Munartet Project. Illustrator David Tucker explained how the activity book was his way of giving back.

“Your DNA craves those ancestral connections and so for me, it helped and so now I feel like I should just contribute because it gave to me something that I needed and so in turn I’m gonna, I’d like to return that,” said Tucker.

Dehrich Chya, the language and living culture manager at the Alutiiq Museum, is hopeful the book will also encourage young people to use their traditional language.

“A lot of our publications, we really try to emphasize the use of the Alutiiq language throughout, because we believe that creating the exposure of the language and stuff is really important just for gaining like general knowledge of the language,” Chya said. “And that can help increase usage at home, which is real important.”

Containing everything from word searches, recipes to paper doll activities and more, the book titled Pililita — Alutiiq for “let’s create” — allows younger generations of Alutiiq kids to see themselves reflected in educational materials.

“We hope books like this can inspire you know young creative minds, and help them realize that Alutiiq people are creative and have our own ways of art and making things as well,” Chya said.

Copies of the activity book can be purchased in Kodiak at the Alutiiq Museum store, or online from their website.

