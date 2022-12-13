Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM AKST
(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

