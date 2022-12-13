ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So much snow — don’t put that shovel down! We have two more rounds of wintry weather to go.

The city of Anchorage was blanketed by snow and that slowed the metro area down again. Schools were closed as streets remain hard to navigate in many areas.

Snowfall of 16.2 inches was recorded for the city during this latest storm.

The Anchorage Bowl saw 12 to 24 inches of snowfall. This gives the city 29.6 inches of snow for the month, and 43.7 inches for the season so far.

Other amounts reported, Chugiak saw more than a foot, and it was at least 18 inches for Nikiski.

It has been 26 years since we have seen this much snow in one week’s time for the city.

In February of 1996, the city recorded 52.1 inches of snow, and so far Anchorage has 43.7 for the month with more of December to go.

The storm that brought the snow is done, but another round of snow arrives tomorrow with 1 to 4 inches. And yet another round of snow, even some rain, comes barreling in Wednesday night to Thursday.

