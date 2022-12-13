Some families feel the strain from four snow days in a row

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District was closed again on Monday, giving students an extension to a long weekend that began on Wednesday.

The district said it has never had four snow days in a row, and some parents are starting to feel the strain. For many it’s a juggling act to make sure children at home are cared for and getting work done. Not knowing if the situation will be any different the next day is hard on everyone.

District Communications Director MJ Thim said the district is aware of the hardship that closing schools can cause for families. He said the decision to open or close schools has been taken day by day — in some cases hour by hour.

“We’re really working hard to get everyone back into the classroom, but it comes down to safety,” Thim said. “And we are not going to do that unless the road conditions are safe, and specifically, for our students who have to walk to school.”

Thim said the district has received many questions about why students can’t learn remotely when they at home. He said the district simply wasn’t prepared for that. Teachers haven’t had time to make lesson plans, and many students turned in their school issued computers after they returned to the classroom following covid shutdowns.

As for making up snow days, Thim said all options are on the table including asking the state for a waiver and looking closely at possible adjustments to the school calendar. He said one thing that won’t be impacted is winter break which is just two weeks away.

