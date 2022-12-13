Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges

Alaska Court System announced Southcentral closures just before 8 a.m.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The closure of courthouses in Anchorage, Kenai, and Palmer left parties in the Randall Kowalke vs. David Eastman case scrambling to find a decent internet connection Monday morning.

The trial was supposed to get underway Monday morning at the Palmer courthouse, but deteriorated road conditions across Southcentral led the Alaska Court System to call for the closure of three of its courthouses just before 8 a.m.

Not all parties, however, were able to find an acceptable connection to move forward with opening statements — Eastman’s attorney Joe Miller was unable to see video over the Zoom meeting. With a central witness on the plaintiff’s side set to take the virtual stand, Miller argued that it was crucial that the defense team be able to see and interact with the witness.

For the few periods the court was livestreaming Monday morning for public viewing, Eastman seemingly never made it on, while Kowalke sat silently listening to Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna and lawyers from all parties decide how to proceed. Miller’s video and audio were working on the public live stream, but he said the video was freezing on his end.

Judge McKenna ultimately sided with Miller’s argument and postponed the trial to Tuesday, instructing everyone involved to be prepared to switch to a virtual trial again if the Palmer courthouse remains closed.

The trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Palmer Courthouse.

The Alaska Court System is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning on whether or not the courthouse will close for another day.

