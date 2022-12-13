UAA gymnastics show off skills at Green and Gold intrasquad scrimmage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Anchorage Alaska gymnastics team held their annual Green and Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, providing the gymnasts a chance to show off their skills before the first real meet of the season.

The auxiliary gym at the Alaska Airlines Center was full of not only flic-flacs but also fans, with the community coming out to support the newly reinstated program. Fans made the stands pretty full and gave the gym an exciting atmosphere as the Green and Gold teams showed off their skills in front of fans and coaches.

The fans weren’t just watching a handful of gymnasts on the bars, beam, vault and floor — they were watching one of the biggest UAA gymnastics teams in recent memory, with 20 different gymnasts on this year’s roster.

“This is a pretty big team, this is one of the biggest teams we have had in a long time,” said senior Rachel Decious. “It’s good to have a bunch of girls cuz we will have more depth in our lineups. So if there’s is six-for-six on each event, the more people the better.”

Having that many athletes is a blessing for a coach looking for depth in all of the events — however, it can be hard to find who the best six on each event are, making performance at the scrimmage so important.

“It’s very awesome, it allows us to have some depth on each event. It also gives us a little more options,” assistant coach Kendra Daniels said.

“An event like today, it allowed freshmen to go out and show kind of what they have — we were a little nervous, I think even some of our returners were nervous. So it’s just nice to see in a meet situation, under that meet pressure you know, who is going up and hit — or who’s going to get a little nervous,” Daniels said.

With the pressure of the crowd, a simple dismount that the athletes do all day long can all of the sudden becomes very difficult. The coaches watch to see who can handle the pressure, and who still needs to get some practice in before they get to go under the spotlight.

“I’m excited to get back in the gym and work on those small details. Today was just a good start on like hey, we did a meet. Now you know what it’s going to feel like. So let’s try to work on incorporating that in your practices, feel that energy. And I’m just excited to get out there and see what our team has to offer,” Daniels said.

This is the last chance to see the Seawolves for quite a while, as their first home meet of the 2023 season against West Chester University will be held Jan. 13 at the Alaska Airlines Center.

