US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
MF 12-12-22 Snow amounts
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
The Anchorage School District will be open for classes on Dec. 12 after an unprecedented four...
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday
Families say it can be a juggling act to get through four snow days in a row
Some families feel the strain from four snow days in a row

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
How to make a cloud in a jar
Make a Cloud in a Jar
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against Chris Grider
Prosecution rests in Jan. 6th case against central Texas man
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis
Alishah Pointer's body was found in November 2021.
Officials: 3 suspects plead guilty in death of 22-year-old found in abandoned home