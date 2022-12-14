Alaska Court Services officer dies in musk ox attack near Nome

Tuesday's top stories and headlines across Alaska.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer of the Alaska Court System has died near Nome from injuries sustained during a musk ox attack, Alaska State Troopers reported.

Officer Curtis Worland was attacked by a musk ox on Tuesday while trying to defend a dog kennel on his property. According to troopers, emergency responders pronounced Worland dead at the scene.

Worland was a longtime employee at the Nome Alaska State Troopers post, having spent his entire career at the same location. His loss is felt by many in the community, as well as among fellow law enforcement officers.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said.

“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family,” Cockrell said.

“I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family.”

Large numbers of musk oxen — which stand over 4 feet tall and can reach up to 900 pounds in weight — can be found in Nome and surrounding areas.

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.

