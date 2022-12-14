Anchorage students back in class Tuesday after four snow days in a row

Anchorage Student were back in class Tuesday for the first time since having four snow days in a row
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District opened schools on Tuesday following four snow days, even though road conditions were not ideal. That’s why ASD’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Holland said they let parents decide whether it was right for their child to return.

“Parent choice was emphasized, based on availability to transportation or a personal assessment of safety,” Holland said. He added that absences would be excused.

Holland said about a quarter of students district-wide didn’t come to school on Tuesday, but that staff turnout was higher and better than expected.

There were also issues with school busses, according to Holland. Many of them arrived at school late, and as many as thirty buses got stuck in the snow on Anchorage roads.

“Some busses got stuck anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes,” Holland said. “A couple of busses got stuck for up to an hour. Of course in a situation like that, parents were called — and in those instances there were only a couple of children on the bus.”

Holland said he hoped Wednesday morning would be smoother sailing, since no major snow is predicted Tuesday night.

“That will give Muni and state road crews a chance to do a lot more catching up, so we expect tomorrow’s result will be less troublesome than today’s.”

The district is also keeping a close eye on the next winter storm with heavy snow predicted to start as early as Wednesday afternoon.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
MF 12-12-22 Snow amounts
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Alaska Court Services officer dies in musk ox attack near Nome
The Anchorage School District will be open for classes on Dec. 12 after an unprecedented four...
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday

Latest News

Judge Jack McKenna and both parties involved in the lawsuit listen to expert testimony from...
The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
Athlete of the Week: Maia Struble picking up a spare
AOTW: Maia Struble
The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer