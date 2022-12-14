Anchorage students back in class Tuesday after four snow days in a row

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District opened schools on Tuesday following four snow days, even though road conditions were not ideal. That’s why ASD’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Holland said they let parents decide whether it was right for their child to return.

“Parent choice was emphasized, based on availability to transportation or a personal assessment of safety,” Holland said. He added that absences would be excused.

Holland said about a quarter of students district-wide didn’t come to school on Tuesday, but that staff turnout was higher and better than expected.

There were also issues with school busses, according to Holland. Many of them arrived at school late, and as many as thirty buses got stuck in the snow on Anchorage roads.

“Some busses got stuck anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes,” Holland said. “A couple of busses got stuck for up to an hour. Of course in a situation like that, parents were called — and in those instances there were only a couple of children on the bus.”

Holland said he hoped Wednesday morning would be smoother sailing, since no major snow is predicted Tuesday night.

“That will give Muni and state road crews a chance to do a lot more catching up, so we expect tomorrow’s result will be less troublesome than today’s.”

The district is also keeping a close eye on the next winter storm with heavy snow predicted to start as early as Wednesday afternoon.

