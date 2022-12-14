The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing a full trial day due to poor weather Monday, the case against Wasilla lawmaker David Eastman officially got underway Tuesday morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Randall Kowalke, a constituent of Eastman, filed the lawsuit at the end of July calling into question his eligibility to hold public office as a known member of the Oath Keepers organization.

“The underlying inference of racism — particularly antisemitism — was a great concern to me,” Kowalke said. “It’s time we need to find out what our tolerance is in Alaska for this behavior for someone who’s going to be sitting in the legislature.”

Today’s hearing centered around expert testimony from Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. Goriune Dudukgian, attorney for Kowalke, spent hours questioning Lewis about the Oath Keepers’ role before, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Eastman was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 but said he did not go to the Capitol where the attack took place.

“I was in D.C. to hear the President speak and that’s why I went, to talk to members of Congress,” Eastman stated during a recess Tuesday. “I don’t know if there was a whole lot more to it than that.”

He argued that the lawsuit against him challenges free speech rights protected under the First Amendment, both for himself as well as the people who voted for him.

“I have 21,000+ voters that I represent in the legislature currently. I think they all have the right to choose their own representatives,” Eastman said. “I think they have the right to exercise their First Amendment rights. If they want to support a group like Oath Keepers, I think that’s entirely within the protected rights of our Constitution.”

Tuesday’s trial concluded during a cross-examination of Lewis by Eastman’s defense attorney, Joe Miller. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

