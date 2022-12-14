Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow blankets Anchorage Sunday and Monday.
Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
Emergency crews respond to reports of an explosion in Wasilla on Sunday afternoon.
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
MF 12-12-22 Snow amounts
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
Longtime Alaska Court Services employee Curtis Worland died in muskox attack near Nome on Dec....
Alaska Court Services officer dies in musk ox attack near Nome
The Anchorage School District will be open for classes on Dec. 12 after an unprecedented four...
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday

Latest News

Judge Jack McKenna and both parties involved in the lawsuit listen to expert testimony from...
The case against Wasilla lawmaker officially underway in Palmer
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Authorities report explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
Joe Ditomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, had been missing for 10 days before they were rescued...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The two men were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off...
Tanker ship rescues 2 sailors who disappeared 10 days prior
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population
Outlook bleak for Cook Inlet beluga whale population