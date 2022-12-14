Girdwood residents voice their concerns during Holtan Hills hearing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A continuation from the last regular Assembly meeting was held where many residents came out Tuesday against a Girdwood housing development proposal.

The development company CY Investments is requesting 60 acres from Heritage Land Bank to develop single-family and multi-family homes and condos, to be known as Holtan Hills. Residents say they need more housing, but many believe this proposal would bring more vacation homes, instead of affordable housing.

“We need to have at least one or two lots — preferably at least two of the larger lots — that are in Holtan Hills that will be dedicated to affordable workforce housing,” said Sam Daniel, broker/owner of Glacier City Reality.

Many in attendance Tuesday were holding signs in opposition, some said “not without consent Girdwood” or “public land should equal public benefit.”

“We’re either going to become real estate exploited for outside profit or we can build a prosperous community with a healthy workforce, creative shops, local markets, public art, a community where people can thrive and raise a family. Girdwood’s sentiment is clear we are universally and unequivocally opposed to the Holtan Hills development,” one speaker said.

It’s not up to Girdwood residents whether the development proceeds because it’s public land and the municipality has discretion on how that land is developed. But residents worry that a large development would put a major strain on Girdwoods infrastructure.

“Can the infrastructure, can the police force, can the fire department, can the day care take an uptake of 300 units at this point? With a possible — I mean, that’s almost you have, what, 823 families? Can you almost double that underneath what you guys have now to operate that city?” Assembly Member Jamie Allard asked.

“Absolutely not,” the speaker replied.

The Bronson administration and some Assembly members strongly support the proposal and say no residential housing can be built if the land disposal isn’t approved.

“I really hope with all of my heart that I can call Girdwood my forever home physically one day, but until this housing crisis and land is sold, I feel like I won’t have the option to be able to have space in the place I truly consider home,” said Alexis, a former Girdwood resident.

