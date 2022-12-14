Man assaulted in Kotlik waits 2 days for rescue due to weather

By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOOPER BAY, Alaska (KTUU) - A man in Kotlik was assaulted on Dec. 10, but inclement weather prevented Alaska State Troopers from responding to the incident until two days later.

According to troopers, a man was stabbed on Saturday in the community of Kotlik, located about six miles from Hooper Bay. The man sustained serious injuries that required medical care, but poor weather prevented his relocation to a hospital. Troopers were also unable to reach Kotlik to investigate the incident.

Weather conditions the following day impeded efforts to fly the injured man to a hospital once again. Troopers were finally able to reach Kotlik on Dec. 12, where they arrested 26-year-old Roy Prince, of Kotlik. According to troopers, he has been charged with both first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

The victim was medevaced to a hospital in Anchorage, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

